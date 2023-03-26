StockNews.com Upgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Hold

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.2 %

LEG stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

