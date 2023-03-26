NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

