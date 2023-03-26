NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.