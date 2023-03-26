StockNews.com Upgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Buy

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.09.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.