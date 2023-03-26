Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.11 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,586,000 after buying an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.