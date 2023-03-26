NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXRT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

