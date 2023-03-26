Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $46.23

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.23.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

