Comparing Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF)

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Northland Power and Electric Power Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25 Electric Power Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northland Power presently has a consensus price target of $50.11, indicating a potential upside of 107.49%. Given Northland Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Electric Power Development.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -76.40 Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A $225.48 0.07

This table compares Northland Power and Electric Power Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electric Power Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northland Power and Electric Power Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northland Power N/A N/A N/A Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Electric Power Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Electric Power Development pays an annual dividend of $55.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 352.1%. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electric Power Development pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Northland Power beats Electric Power Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas includes North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment operates Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P. (EBSA) project. The Other segment focuses on investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel. The Overseas segment provides power generation and engineering services overseas. The Others segment handles environmental business, consulting, and sales activities. The company was founded on September 16, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

