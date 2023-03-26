Head to Head Analysis: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) versus Its Peers

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kinsale Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group Competitors 530 2751 2591 137 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million $159.11 million 41.89 Kinsale Capital Group Competitors $14.47 billion -$186.72 million -39.19

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kinsale Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Kinsale Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58% Kinsale Capital Group Competitors -9.15% -10.02% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 17.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

