Comparing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $43.78 million 0.39 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -1.60 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 22.07 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -0.85

Profitability

Healthcare Triangle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -26.15% -23.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Healthcare Triangle currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 310.16%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Healthcare Triangle on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

