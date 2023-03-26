Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $382.05

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LLY opened at $336.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

