Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $182.00

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 0.9 %

Masimo stock opened at $172.88 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

