Head-To-Head Survey: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -5.76% 3.74% 1.19% Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 2 0 2.33 Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.58%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 413.22%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than StoneCo.

This table compares StoneCo and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 1.50 -$100.61 million ($0.34) -26.29 Greenidge Generation $142.64 million 0.12 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.09

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

