Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $97.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

