Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $23.13

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.66.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

