Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $99.14

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:POST opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. Post has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Post by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.