monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $174.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 2.8 %

MNDY opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.93.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

