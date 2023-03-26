Comparing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chesapeake Financial Shares
|25.62%
|20.89%
|1.32%
|Harleysville Financial
|32.03%
|12.34%
|1.13%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chesapeake Financial Shares
|$69.47 million
|1.44
|$17.63 million
|$3.73
|5.70
|Harleysville Financial
|$29.90 million
|3.01
|$8.79 million
|$2.74
|8.83
Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chesapeake Financial Shares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Harleysville Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Chesapeake Financial Shares beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.
About Harleysville Financial
Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.