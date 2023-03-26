Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Clikia and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clikia
|N/A
|N/A
|-$540,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.80 billion
|6.70
|-$96.05 million
|($0.15)
|-183.12
Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Clikia and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clikia
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|-3.43%
|-2.25%
|-1.92%
Volatility & Risk
Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clikia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|11
|7
|0
|2.39
Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Clikia.
About Clikia
Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
