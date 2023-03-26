Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.70 -$96.05 million ($0.15) -183.12

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clikia and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Pinterest -3.43% -2.25% -1.92%

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 11 7 0 2.39

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Clikia.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

