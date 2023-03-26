Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pervasip and Starry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.17 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Starry Group $29.86 million 0.05 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Starry Group has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 73,849.58%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

Starry Group beats Pervasip on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

