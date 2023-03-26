Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $190.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

