Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Target Price at $74.36

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $7,967,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,156,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

