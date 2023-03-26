Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$14.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -9.90%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

