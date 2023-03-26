Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) PT at $103.83

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.
DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury
In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Denbury
Denbury Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denbury (DEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.