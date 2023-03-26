Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) PT at $103.83

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

