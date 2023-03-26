Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$69.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

