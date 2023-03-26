BMO Capital Markets Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.