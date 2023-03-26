Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

