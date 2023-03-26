Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$83.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

