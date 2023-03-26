National Bank Financial Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$79.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.