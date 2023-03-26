Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRDIY opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

