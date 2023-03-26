Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 141 ($1.73) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

