Raymond James Trims ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price to C$4.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECNCF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

