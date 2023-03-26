ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

