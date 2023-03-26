Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $162.50.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.
