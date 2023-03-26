Barclays Increases Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,310

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,310 ($16.09) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. Liberum Capital cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.29.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

