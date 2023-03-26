Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DMPZF opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.55.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

