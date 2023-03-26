Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DMPZF opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.55.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
