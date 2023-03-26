Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) PT Lowered to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources stock opened at $3.94 on Friday.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.