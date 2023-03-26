Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 162

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 ($2.00) to GBX 162 ($1.99) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
GEGYF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genel Energy (GEGYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.