Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$221.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYDGF stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.23.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

