TD Securities Boosts Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$4.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from $6.75 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

