Rinnai (OTCMKTS:RINIY) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Shares of Rinnai Corp (OTCMKTS:RINIY – Get Rating) are set to split on Thursday, March 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

Rinnai Stock Performance

RINIY opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. Rinnai has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $13.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rinnai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Further Reading

