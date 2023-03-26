Analyzing Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.06, suggesting that its share price is 2,006% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 0 16 1 3.06 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delta Air Lines and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus target price of $49.47, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 2.61% 45.69% 2.80% Global Crossing Airlines Group -16.29% -842.16% -24.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delta Air Lines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $50.58 billion 0.40 $1.32 billion $2.04 15.49 Global Crossing Airlines Group $97.11 million 0.52 -$15.82 million ($0.30) -3.13

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment. The company was founded by Collett Everman Woolman in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

