Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CAJ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

About Canon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 58.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Canon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.