Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
CAJ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79.
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
