Kineta (KA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) is one of 986 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kineta to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kineta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta -660.61% -263.34% -107.08% Kineta Competitors -3,415.02% -248.17% -37.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Kineta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Kineta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $8.04 million -$39.50 million -0.15 Kineta Competitors $2.12 billion $243.36 million -3.76

This table compares Kineta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kineta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kineta. Kineta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kineta has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kineta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 0 0 N/A Kineta Competitors 4107 14916 41321 710 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Kineta’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kineta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kineta competitors beat Kineta on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L. Magness in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

