América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
América Móvil Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
