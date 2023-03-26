América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in América Móvil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in América Móvil by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

