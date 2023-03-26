Critical Contrast: Cipher Mining (CIFR) vs. The Competition

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cipher Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -13.38 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.71 billion $583.51 million 2.00

Cipher Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -47.95% 2.82% -0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cipher Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cipher Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 276 1242 1837 67 2.50

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Cipher Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s peers have a beta of 6.10, meaning that their average stock price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining peers beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

