StockNews.com Downgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

