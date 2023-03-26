StockNews.com Upgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to “Buy”

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.3 %

EDN stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

