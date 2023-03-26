Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

