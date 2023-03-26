Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $52.56 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 8,977.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

