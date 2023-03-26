StockNews.com Downgrades Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) to Hold

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $365.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $485,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

